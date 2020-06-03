WHO Expert Says No Indication That Virus Causing COVID-19 Changing Ability to Transmit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Scientists studying the novel strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have so far observed no changes in the virus's ability to transmit or cause severe disease, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said Wednesday.

"There are more than 40,000 full genome sequences that are available ... There are normal changes that one would expect over time. None of these changes so far indicate that the virus itself is changing in terms of its ability to transmit or to cause more severe disease," Van Kerkhove said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

The WHO expert noted, however, that the virus could potentially become more dangerous, not because of changes in its ability to transmit, but instead as public frustration grows and people become less vigilant after months spent under lockdown.

"People grow tired. It is very difficult to keep up all of these measures. We must remain strong and vigilant to have governments fully engaged and people fully engaged.

As these lockdowns are lifted, that has to be done in a slow way, and in some situations these measures, these public health and social measures may need to be reintroduced again. And that may frustrate people, which is completely understandable, and that in a sense could make the virus more dangerous because people become complacent," Van Kerkhove remarked.

Countries across the world have begun to gradually lift lockdown measures, the bulk of which were applied in March, as many nations believe that they have passed the peak of the pandemic.

As of 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, the WHO has registered more than 6.1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of more than 376,000 people.

A total of 113,198 new positive tests were confirmed worldwide by the WHO over the preceding 24 hours, slightly below the more than 122,000 new cases reported the day before.