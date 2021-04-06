WHO Expert Says 'No Link' Between AstraZeneca Vaccine, Blood Clot Events At This Time

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that at this time there is "no link" between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events, WHO expert Rogerio Gaspar said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that at this time there is "no link" between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events, WHO expert Rogerio Gaspar said on Tuesday.

"What happens is that there are a number of committees right now, and regulatory agencies and regulatory authorities, looking at data, and new data is coming every day, and assessing those data.

So, there's no link for the moment between the vaccine and the thrombolytic events," Rogerio Gaspar, the director of the Regulation and Prequalification (RPQ) Department of the WHO, said during a briefing.

"What we can say is that the appraisal that we have for the moment, and this is under consideration by the experts, is that the benefit-risk assessment for the vaccine is still largely positive," Gaspar added.