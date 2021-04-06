UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Expert Says 'No Link' Between AstraZeneca Vaccine, Blood Clot Events At This Time

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:28 PM

WHO Expert Says 'No Link' Between AstraZeneca Vaccine, Blood Clot Events At This Time

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that at this time there is "no link" between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events, WHO expert Rogerio Gaspar said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that at this time there is "no link" between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot events, WHO expert Rogerio Gaspar said on Tuesday.

"What happens is that there are a number of committees right now, and regulatory agencies and regulatory authorities, looking at data, and new data is coming every day, and assessing those data.

So, there's no link for the moment between the vaccine and the thrombolytic events," Rogerio Gaspar, the director of the Regulation and Prequalification (RPQ) Department of the WHO, said during a briefing.

"What we can say is that the appraisal that we have for the moment, and this is under consideration by the experts, is that the benefit-risk assessment for the vaccine is still largely positive," Gaspar added.

Related Topics

World Blood

Recent Stories

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry for ..

8 seconds ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24

9 seconds ago

Ceremony held to distribute cheques among communit ..

12 seconds ago

Minister assures best relief for people in Ramazan ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Govt failed to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Sind ..

2 minutes ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue among priorities of go ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.