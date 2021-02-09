UrduPoint.com
WHO Expert Team Probing COVID-19 Origins In Wuhan Set To Brief Media On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

WHO Expert Team Probing COVID-19 Origins in Wuhan Set to Brief Media on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) An expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) that has spent the last four weeks in the Chinese city of Wuhan investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease is expected to brief the media on Tuesday.

The WHO team is set to present its findings at a press conference that begins at 08:00 GMT at the Hilton Optics Valley Hotel in Wuhan, according to a media advisory published by the global health body on Monday evening.

During their visit to Wuhan, which was the world's first COVID-19 hotspot, WHO experts toured the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Huanan market where the first known cases were identified, and a hospital where COVID-19 patients were treated.

Participants in the WHO visit spent 14 days in quarantine upon their arrival in the Chinese city one month ago.

Vladimir Dedkov, a Russian expert participating in the WHO mission, told Sputnik this past week that it was unlikely the disease could have spread from Wuhan's virology institute.

