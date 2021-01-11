WHO expert team to come to China for joint research on novel coronavirus origin-tracing

After consultation with the National Health Commission, an international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive in China on Thursday to conduct joint research with Chinese scientists on the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus, the commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :After consultation with the National Health Commission, an international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive in China on Thursday to conduct joint research with Chinese scientists on the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus, the commission said Monday