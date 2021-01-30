UrduPoint.com
WHO Expert Team Visits Wuhan Hospital Involved In Treating First COVID-19 Cases

WHO Expert Team Visits Wuhan Hospital Involved in Treating First COVID-19 Cases

The international team of the World Health Organization (WHO), tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, has visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 patients were treated, WHO team member and virologist Marion Koopmans said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The international team of the World Health Organization (WHO), tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, has visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 patients were treated, WHO team member and virologist Marion Koopmans said on Saturday.

"Just back from visit at Jinyintan hospital, that specialised in infectious diseases and was designated for treatment of the first cases in Wuhan. Stories quite similar to what I have heard from our ICU doctors," Koopmans wrote on Twitter.

The WHO team arrived in Wuhan on January 14 on a mission to investigate the origins of COVID-19, as the Chinese city was the world's first epicenter when a cluster of new cases emerged in December 2019. However, they had to go through a 14-day quarantine in designated hotels after arriving in Wuhan, as all overseas travelers arriving in China were required to comply with such COVID-19 containment measures. ON Thursday, the team completed the quarantine and began the mission.

