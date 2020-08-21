WHO Expert Urges for 'Much More' Research on Potential Mutations of COVID-Causing Virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The ongoing identification of mutations of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 needs much more research to figure out how the mutated virus behaves, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday

"We have a special working group we've formed, which is not only identifying different mutations that are being identified and the sequences that are being shared. We are actually looking at how do we better understand what these mutations mean in terms of the way they behave," Van Kerkhove told a virtual briefing, adding that "much more research is needed on all of these potential changes in the virus.

The World Health Organization has a working group that keeps track of reported genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2. To date, more than 70,000 sequences have been identified by the GISAID global initiative alone.

WHO says genomic sequence data, together with epidemiological and clinical data, helps health authorities determine the impact of the mutation on the virus' behavior with regard, for example, to its transmissibility, severity and/or the effectiveness of countermeasures, such as future vaccines or therapeutics.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, there have been almost 22.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,500 deaths.