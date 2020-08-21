UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Expert Urges For 'Much More' Research On Potential Mutations Of COVID-Causing Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:28 PM

WHO Expert Urges for 'Much More' Research on Potential Mutations of COVID-Causing Virus

The ongoing identification of mutations of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 needs much more research to figure out how the mutated virus behaves, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The ongoing identification of mutations of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 needs much more research to figure out how the mutated virus behaves, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday.

"We have a special working group we've formed, which is not only identifying different mutations that are being identified and the sequences that are being shared. We are actually looking at how do we better understand what these mutations mean in terms of the way they behave," Van Kerkhove told a virtual briefing, adding that "much more research is needed on all of these potential changes in the virus.

"

The World Health Organization has a working group that keeps track of reported genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2. To date, more than 70,000 sequences have been identified by the GISAID global initiative alone.

WHO says genomic sequence data, together with epidemiological and clinical data, helps health authorities determine the impact of the mutation on the virus' behavior with regard, for example, to its transmissibility, severity and/or the effectiveness of countermeasures, such as future vaccines or therapeutics.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, there have been almost 22.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,500 deaths.

Related Topics

World Van Lead March All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

16 minutes ago

Brazil's Lula sorry for shielding Italy militant B ..

2 minutes ago

EU warns Brexit deal unlikely as talks deliver no ..

2 minutes ago

Police devise security plan for Aashura

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

31 minutes ago

Six States Sue US Postal Service to Prevent Propos ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.