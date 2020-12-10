UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts Arrive In Indian City Where Unidentified Outbreak Taking Place - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

WHO Experts Arrive in Indian City Where Unidentified Outbreak Taking Place - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Two experts from the World Health Organization have arrived in India's city of Eluru, located in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, where 593 people have caught an unknown infection, the Times Now broadcaster reported on Thursday.

An unknown disease emerged in the city and surrounding areas last weekend, with patients showing symptoms such as three-to-five-minute seizures, memory loss for several minutes, sudden faints, a headache and back pain.

According to the news outlet, a four-member team from India's National Institute of Nutrition has been dispatched while a two-member WHO team has arrived as well. A joint team from the National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was also expected.

While the cause of the outbreak is not yet determined, officials suspect lead or organochlorine, detected in water and blood samples, as likely causes.

