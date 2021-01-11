UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts Do Not Rule Out Coronavirus Could Originate Somewhere Outside China

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) do not rule out that the COVID-19 could originate in a country outside China, but believe it is important to start the research in Wuhan, which saw the first major outbreak, Marion Koopmans, a member of the WHO delegation that will arrive in China later this week, told China's state-run broadcaster CGTN

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) do not rule out that the COVID-19 could originate in a country outside China, but believe it is important to start the research in Wuhan, which saw the first major outbreak, Marion Koopmans, a member of the WHO delegation that will arrive in China later this week, told China's state-run broadcaster CGTN.

In line with previously reached agreements, the WHO delegation will arrive in China on Thursday to investigate the origins of the coronavirus.

"At this stage I do not think we can rule anything out, we should not rule anything out, but it is important to start ... in Wuhan where the first big outbreak occurred. We need to have an open mind to all sorts of hypothesis, and that is really what we have been asked to do but starting in Wuhan where of course we first learned about the situation," Koopmans said.

