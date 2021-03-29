UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts Fail To Firmly Determine Wuhan Market's Role In Spread Of COVID-19 - Report

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

WHO Experts Fail to Firmly Determine Wuhan Market's Role in Spread of COVID-19 - Report

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A World Health Organization (WHO) expert mission has failed to draw firm conclusion about the role of the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China in the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a draft copy of the WHO report obtained by Sputnik.

The authors of the report note that many of the early cases of the infection were associated with the Huanan market, but a similar number of cases were associated with other markets and some were not associated with any markets.

"Transmission within the wider community in December could account for cases not associated with the Huanan market which, together with the presence of early cases not associated with that market, could suggest that the Huanan market was not the original source of the outbreak. Milder cases that were not identified, however, could provide the link between the Huanan Market and early cases without an apparent link to the market.

No firm conclusion therefore about the role of the Huanan Market can be drawn," the draft copy of the report read.

International experts traveled in January to the Chinese city where an outbreak was first reported in late 2019. They searched a laboratory, hospitals and markets for clues on the virus' origins.

The preliminary conclusion was that the virus crossed into humans from bats through an intermediary animal and the expert mission has concluded that it is "extremely unlikely" the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

The full report is set to be published on Tuesday, with a press conference expected at 14:00 GMT.

