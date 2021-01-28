WHO experts leave Wuhan quarantine to start virus probe

A team of World Health Organization experts left a two-week quarantine in Wuhan Thursday to start a delayed, closely watched probe into the origins of the coronavirus

Wuhan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of World Health Organization experts left a two-week quarantine in Wuhan Thursday to start a delayed, closely watched probe into the origins of the coronavirus.

Members of the group, all wearing face masks, got onto a bus which zipped them away from the hotel where they had spent their mandatory quarantine, according to AFP reporters at the scene.