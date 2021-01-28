UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Experts Leave Wuhan Quarantine To Start Virus Probe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

WHO experts leave Wuhan quarantine to start virus probe

A team of World Health Organization experts left a two-week quarantine in Wuhan Thursday to start a delayed, closely watched probe into the origins of the coronavirus

Wuhan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of World Health Organization experts left a two-week quarantine in Wuhan Thursday to start a delayed, closely watched probe into the origins of the coronavirus.

Members of the group, all wearing face masks, got onto a bus which zipped them away from the hotel where they had spent their mandatory quarantine, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

Related Topics

World Hotel Wuhan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brick kiln sealed in sargodha

1 minute ago

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global g ..

1 minute ago

Australia's state of Queensland to reopen borders ..

1 minute ago

Body found hanging from tree

1 minute ago

South Africa is at 37 at lunch on third day of fir ..

13 minutes ago

South Africa Advises Citizens Against Wrapping Cof ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.