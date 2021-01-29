UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts Meet With Chinese Counterparts For 1st Time In Wuhan

Fri 29th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The international team of the World Health Organization (WHO), tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, has for the first time met with Chinese scientists in Wuhan, WHO team member and virologist Marion Koopmans said on Friday.

"First face to face meeting with our colleagues. Correction: facemask to facemask given the medical restrictions. Discussing our visiting program. China teamleader prof Wannian joking about some technical glitches. Nice to see our colleagues after lengthy zoom meetings," Koopmans said on Twitter.

The WHO team arrived in Wuhan on January 14 on a mission to investigate the origins of COVID-19, as the Chinese city was the world's first epicenter when a cluster of new cases emerged in December 2019.

However, they had to go through a 14-day quarantine in designated hotels after arriving in Wuhan, as all overseas travelers arriving in China were required to comply with such COVID-19 containment measures.

The WHO team boarded a bus after leaving the quarantine hotel on Thursday. They are expected to visit a local market that was associated with the first cluster of patients and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which studies coronaviruses that are similar to the one that caused COVID-19.

