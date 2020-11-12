WHO Experts Privately Critique COVID19 Responses, Calling Them 'Unfortunate Lab' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has been shying away from publicly voicing its concerns about governments' approaches towards dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reports citing recordings of private WHO meetings.

One of the scientists in the meetings, emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan, said that the countries' approaches to tackling the spread of COVID-19 were going to be "a massive ecological study." "It's macabre in some ways, but it's reality," he said.

WHO officials have expressed worry in their internal meetings about a lack of information on COVID-19 outbreaks from multiple states, mostly European countries. All of the organization's efforts to get more detailed information have failed.

Also in private, WHO officials have complained about western countries hoarding pandemic supplies and having demonstrated "alarming levels of inaction" at the beginning of the pandemic, the Associated Press said.

In private internal meetings in the early days of the pandemic, top WHO scientists described some countries' approaches as "an unfortunate laboratory to study the virus.

"

Despite the criticism expressed in private meetings, the WHO has avoided making public critical statements, despite the fact that major donors such as Japan, France and Britain have made repeated mistakes in dealing with COVID-19, leaked recordings of internal WHO meetings and documents from January to April obtained by the Associated Press show.

Some WHO officials have said that member states need to give the agency more power and the ability to censure countries, something that has been supported by Germany and France.

The WHO also hopes that Joe Biden will overturn US President Donald Trump's decision to leave the organization, something that could perhaps lead to the US getting included in the WHO's efforts to buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines around the world.

Earlier this month, US media reported that Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders after his inauguration, including one on the reversal of the US withdrawal from the WHO.