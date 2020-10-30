UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts Probing COVID Origin Hold 1st Virtual Meeting With Chinese Colleagues - Tedros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The international team of experts probing COVID-19 origin held first virtual meeting with Chinese colleagues on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Today a group of international experts had their first virtual meeting with their Chinese counterparts. I joined to thank them and offer any and all support to ensure the success of their ongoing research," the WHO chief said at a press conference.

