WHO Experts Recommend Not Requiring Proof of Vaccination for International Flights

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) WHO experts do not recommend requiring proof of vaccination for international flights, this could exacerbate inequalities in freedom of movement, the World Health Organization said a statement following a meeting of its emergency committee of on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, given the limited (although growing) evidence about the performance of vaccines in reducing transmission and the persistent inequity in the global vaccine distribution. States Parties are strongly encouraged to acknowledge the potential for requirements of proof of vaccination to deepen inequities and promote differential freedom of movement," the statement says.