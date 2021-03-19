WHO experts renew backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety experts gave renewed backing to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab on Friday, having reviewed safety data related to potential blood clotting.

The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said the AstraZeneca jab "continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world.""The available data do not suggest any overall increase in clotting conditions such as deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism following administration of Covid-19 vaccines," the committee said in a statement.