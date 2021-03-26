UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts' Report On Visit To China's Wuhan To Be Presented In Few Days - Mission Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:52 PM

The World Health Organization's (WHO) expert team that conducted a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan to research the novel coronavirus origins is planning to release its report in the next few days, Peter Ben Embarek, the mission's lead investigator, said on Friday

"The content is now complete, and frankly speaking, I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we'll be able to release it," Ben Embarek told a press briefing.

Ben Embarek had previously said that the report would be released in the week of March 14-15.

Speaking in turn, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said that the mission report would be shared with the organization's member states first before being released publically.

