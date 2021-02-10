UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Experts Say Benefits Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Outweigh Risks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

WHO Experts Say Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Outweigh Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said on Wednesday that the benefits of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

"The data reviewed by WHO support the conclusion that the known and potential benefits of AZD1222 outweigh the known and potential risk," SAGE said in a set of interim recommendations.

Citing trial data taken from studies in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil that saw participants receive two standard doses, SAGE said that the AstraZeneca vaccine showed 63.09 percent efficacy.

SAGE also recommends that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine be given at an interval of eight to 12 weeks between shots, and the experts also said that the vaccine appears to be safe for individuals aged 65 and above.

"Immune responses induced by the vaccine in older persons are well documented and similar to those in other age groups. This suggests it is likely that the vaccine will be found to be efficacious in older persons. The trial data indicate that the vaccine is safe for this age group," the expert group said.

Additionally, SAGE noted recent studies that have suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective against new COVID-19 strains, but still recommended the vaccine for use in countries, such as South Africa, where new strains are spreading.

"In view of this, WHO currently recommends the use of AZD1222 vaccine ... even if variants are present in a country," SAGE said.

Related Topics

World Brazil United Kingdom South Africa From

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

1 hour ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

2 hours ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.