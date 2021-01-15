WHO Experts Start Quarantine In Wuhan
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:22 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :An international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in China and started quarantine at a hotel in Wuhan on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.
The 13-member team will conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists on the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus, Zhao told a press briefing.