WHO Experts To Convene Soon To Reassess Recommendations On 'Vaccine Passports' - Ryan

Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

WHO Experts to Convene Soon to Reassess Recommendations on 'Vaccine Passports' - Ryan

Experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) will convene over the coming weeks to reassess the organization's recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccine passports, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) will convene over the coming weeks to reassess the organization's recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccine passports, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan said on Friday.

"The Emergency Committee of WHO under the International Health Regulations has been clear that WHO should not be recommending a requirement for vaccination as a condition of travel," Ryan told a press briefing.

The expert added that the WHO recommendation is related "to the scarcity of vaccines and the fact that there is such an inequity in the distribution of those vaccines" and uncertainties regarding "the extent to which vaccination prevents infection or transmission of the disease"

"The committee will meet again in a couple of weeks and reconsider those earlier recommendations to the director-general," Ryan said, adding that the WHO has worked closely with the EU during the creation of the bloc's Digital COVID certificate that is set to launch next week.

