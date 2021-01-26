WHO Experts to Discuss Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Again on January 28 and 29

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a regular meeting to discuss Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on January 28 and 29, according to the WHO's weekly bulletin on the progress in evaluating vaccines against COVID-19.

The document indicates that several meetings have been held on the Russian drug, and WHO requested additional data from the manufacturer.