WHO Experts To Discuss Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Again On January 28 And 29

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a regular meeting to discuss Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on January 28 and 29, according to the WHO's weekly bulletin on the progress in evaluating vaccines against COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a regular meeting to discuss Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on January 28 and 29, according to the WHO's weekly bulletin on the progress in evaluating vaccines against COVID-19.

The document indicates that several meetings have been held on the Russian drug, and WHO requested additional data from the manufacturer.

