MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The World Health Organization's (WHO) team investigating coronavirus origins, which is now on a visit to China's Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 hotspot, will publish preliminary report next week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"I want to start by thanking all members of the international team for their work. This has been a very important scientific exercise in very difficult circumstances. The expert team is working on a summary report which we hope will be published next week, and the full final report will be published in the coming weeks," Tedros said at a briefing

WHO chief confirmed, after talking with some members of the team, that all hypotheses remained open and required further analysis and studies.

"We have also said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that takes us closer to understanding the origins of the virus. The mission achieved a better understanding of the early days of the pandemic and identified areas for further analysis and research," he said.