WHO Experts To Travel To China This Week To Identify Animal Source Of COVID-19 - Tedros

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:55 AM

World Health Organization (WHO) experts will travel to China later in the week to prepare scientific plans for identifying the animal sources of COVID-19 and therefore pave way for gaining insight on how the disease spread from animals to humans, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) experts will travel to China later in the week to prepare scientific plans for identifying the animal sources of COVID-19 and therefore pave way for gaining insight on how the disease spread from animals to humans, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"All preparations have been finalized and WHO experts will be traveling to China this week to prepare scientific plans with their Chinese counterparts for identifying the zoonotic sources of the disease. The experts will develop the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission. The mission's objective is to advance the understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans," Tedros said at an online press conference.

More Stories From World

