WHO Experts Warn Of 'strong Likelihood' Of More Dangerous Covid Variants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:03 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic.
"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the committee said in a statement, highlighting "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control".