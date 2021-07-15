UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts Warn Of 'strong Likelihood' Of More Dangerous Covid Variants

The World Health Organization's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic.

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the committee said in a statement, highlighting "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control".

