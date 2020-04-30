UrduPoint.com
WHO Explains Russia's Low Mortality Rate With Properly Structured Health Care System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:52 PM

Russia has a lower mortality rate than other countries due to a well-organized health care system, WHO spokeswoman in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia has a lower mortality rate than other countries due to a well-organized health care system, WHO spokeswoman in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday.

"In a country, where health care is a system, and not just hospitals acting on their own. In a country, where ...

people can be treated in hospitals, with all the available tools, even if it is not a specialized therapy, those countries have lower mortality rates. This is Russia," Vujnovic said during an online meeting with lawmakers from the ruling United Russia party.

Russia has so far confirmed 106,498 COVID-19 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths, meaning that Russia's COVID-19 mortality rate is slightly more than one percent.

