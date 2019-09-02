(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed serious concern over last week's attacks on medical facilities in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib amid the population's increasing need for humanitarian assistance.

"WHO is gravely concerned about reported attacks on 7 health care facilities in the north west of Syria from 28 to 30 August 2019. Attacks on 4 facilities have been verified according to WHO reporting standards, and 3 are in process of verification," the statement, issued on Sunday, read.

According to the organization, four hospitals and two Primary health care centers were hit, and at least two people were injured, and two facilities destroyed.

The WHO warned against further attacks, citing increasing humanitarian needs among displaced people and existing challenges with providing medical aid.

"We remind all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law and to take all steps necessary to protect civilians, the most vulnerable, and health care.

The principles of proportionality and distinction must be observed," the statement read further.

According to the WHO, around 13.7 million people are in need of health assistance in Syria, including an estimated 4 million in Idlib.

Fighting in northwestern Syria has intensified over the last several weeks, with Syrian forces launching an offensive in early August after militants in the area allegedly failed to uphold the de-escalation deal. The Russian Defense Ministry announced a new truce on Saturday.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists, but counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.