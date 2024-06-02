Open Menu

WHO Extends Anti-pandemic Treaty Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The World Health Organization annual assembly on Saturday gave member countries another year to agree on a landmark accord to combat future pandemics.

Three years of efforts to reach a deal ended last month in failure. But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed what he called "historic" decisions taken to make a new bid for an accord.

The WHO agreed in 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic eased to launch talks on an accord to counter any new global health crisis. Millions died from Covid-19 which brought health systems in many countries to their knees.

Talks hit multiple obstacles however with many developing countries angry that rich nations monopolised available Covid-19 vaccines.

They have sought assurances that any new accord will make provision of medicines and the sharing of research more equitable.

The WHO annual assembly "made concrete commitments to completing negotiations on a global pandemic agreement within a year, at the latest", said a statement released at the end of the Geneva meeting.

The assembly also agreed amendments to an international framework of binding health rules to introduce the notion of a "pandemic emergency" which calls on member states to take "rapid" coordinated action, said the statement.

"The historic decisions taken today demonstrate a common desire by member states to protect their own people, and the world's, from the shared risk of public health emergencies and future pandemics," said Tedros.

He said the change to health rules "will bolster countries' ability to detect and respond to future outbreaks and pandemics by strengthening their own national capacities, and coordination between fellow states, on disease surveillance, information sharing and response."

Tedros added: "The decision to conclude the pandemic agreement within the next year demonstrates how strongly and urgently countries want it, because the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if."

