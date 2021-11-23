UrduPoint.com

WHO Fears 700,000 More Covid Deaths In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:59 PM

WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the death toll on the continent could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization said Tuesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the death toll on the continent could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

Some 700,000 could die in the coming months, the WHO said, as cases creep up across Europe, prompting some countries to reimpose tough restrictions.

The WHO expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".

"Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year," it added, up from the current 1.5 million.

Covid-19 is the leading cause of death across Europe and Central Asia, the WHO reported, citing figures from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The rise in Europe was being driven by a combination of the highly-contagious Delta variant, insufficient vaccination coverage and the easing of measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing, it said.

According to WHO data, Covid-related deaths increased last week to nearly 4,200 a day, doubling from 2,100 deaths a day at the end of September.

The WHO also said evidence was growing that vaccine-induced protection against infection and mild disease was declining.

"The Covid-19 situation across Europe and Central Asia is very serious. We face a challenging winter ahead," regional director for WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, said in a statement.

He called for a "vaccine plus" approach, consisting of vaccinations, social distancing, the use of face masks and hand washing.

The WHO said face masks reduce Covid incidence by 53 percent according to a recent study, and "over 160,000 deaths could be prevented (by March 1) if universal mask coverage of 95 percent was achieved".

Related Topics

World Europe March September From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Russia Agrees With India on Localization of Ka-226 ..

Russia Agrees With India on Localization of Ka-226T Helicopters - Official

24 seconds ago
 WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by M ..

WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by March 2022

25 seconds ago
 Wrong parking main hurdle in smooth flow of traffi ..

Wrong parking main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

27 seconds ago
 Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoi ..

Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoid follow-on

30 seconds ago
 APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous ..

APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous NIA against innocent Kashmiris ..

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, ar ..

ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, arrests 30

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.