WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by March 2022

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday it feared Covid deaths in Europe would rise from the current 1.5 million to 2.2 million by March 2022 if the current trend continues.

It said it expected "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022," adding that "cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year."