UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Fears Global COVID-19 Death Toll Underestimated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

WHO Fears Global COVID-19 Death Toll Underestimated

Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program, said on Monday that the current death toll from the coronavirus disease was likely underestimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program, said on Monday that the current death toll from the coronavirus disease was likely underestimated.

"Just to reassure you, there are no people who are suffering from accidents being counted as COVID cases ...

When you count anything, you never count it perfectly, but I can assure that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of COVID rather than anything else," Ryan said during a virtual briefing.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths worldwide is approaching 1 million (996,342), according to the WHO. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 33,034,598.

Related Topics

World From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Sees Twitter's Actions Toward RIA Novosti A ..

12 seconds ago

SAPM declares Maryam a certified liar for not havi ..

13 seconds ago

Armenia Will Use Iskander Missile Systems If Turke ..

15 seconds ago

Macron to Discuss Russia-EU Relations During Visit ..

17 seconds ago

Greece Edits Joint Statement With US, Removes Desc ..

8 minutes ago

German Fighter Jets to Continue Training Flights O ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.