UrduPoint.com

WHO Fears Omicron Could Spur Fresh Vaccine Hoarding

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:27 PM

WHO fears Omicron could spur fresh vaccine hoarding

The World Health Organization said Thursday it remained unclear whether additional Covid-19 vaccine doses are needed to protect against the new Omicron variant, and urged wealthy countries to avoid hoarding the jabs

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Thursday it remained unclear whether additional Covid-19 vaccine doses are needed to protect against the new Omicron variant, and urged wealthy countries to avoid hoarding the jabs.

The UN health agency's vaccine advisors warned that a rush to stockpile more jabs, especially without clear evidence they are needed, would only exacerbate the already glaringly inequal vaccine access around the globe.

"As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is a risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine to protect (their populations) ... in a sense in excess," WHO vaccines chief Kate O'Brien told reporters.

Her comment came after preliminary results published Wednesday indicated that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine were needed to obtain the same level of protection against Omicron as two doses provided against the initial strain.

O'Brien said the WHO was examining the data, and that it may turn out that "additional doses have benefit to provide added protection against Omicron", but stressed it was still "very early days".

While there was still little evidence that additional doses were needed to protect against developing severe Covid disease, many vulnerable people and health workers in poorer nations have yet to receive a single dose and remain at great risk.

O'Brien pointed out that the world had only just begun addressing the dangerous inequity in vaccine access in the past two months, with more donated doses and large shipments going to underserved countries.

"We have to make sure that it continues," she said, warning that efforts by wealthy countries to stockpile more jabs for their people would only prolong the pandemic.

Related Topics

World United Nations Same May

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

16 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minist ..

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Issues of Common I ..

40 minutes ago
 UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell veh ..

UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production

4 minutes ago
 CM's special aide assures resolving civic issues o ..

CM's special aide assures resolving civic issues of Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China sign 23 new friendship agreements t ..

Pakistan-China sign 23 new friendship agreements this year: Ambassador Haque

4 minutes ago
 Incompetent league uses Karachi Line Project for c ..

Incompetent league uses Karachi Line Project for corruption, money laundering: D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.