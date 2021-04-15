UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Finds No Evidence Of COVID-19 Vaccines Causing Fertility Problems

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

WHO Finds No Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccines Causing Fertility Problems

The World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Thursday that there was currently no evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines adversely affected the fertility of both women and men

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Thursday that there was currently no evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines adversely affected the fertility of both women and men.

"In terms of the COVID-19 vaccines' effect on the fertility of either women or men, the current evidence doesn't suggest any such. The use of the COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials did not show any adverse events on the fertility of either women or men," Siddhartha Datta, WHO Europe's program manager for vaccine-preventable disease and immunization, told reporters.

Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said during the same press briefing that the impact of the coronavirus itself on fertility was thoroughly studied by researchers.

"There are many things that we are continuing to learn about the disease itself, both in terms of the acute phase of the disease and, of course, in terms of the longer-term consequences on peoples' health. So, we're reviewing all of this data and all of this research," Smallwood noted.

In December, Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said that there was no evidence linking the vaccine to infertility. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention similarly assured in March that the COVID-19 vaccines did not cause fertility problems.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Same March December Women All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Imposes New Sanctions on Prigozhin's Network in ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions 32 Russian Entities, Individuals For ..

3 minutes ago

Patrushev, Libya's Dbeibah Discuss Security Cooper ..

3 minutes ago

Jati Umra residences: Court retrains govt proceedi ..

3 minutes ago

CCoE approves TOU tariff scheme for industrial con ..

13 minutes ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Diplomatic Mission St ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.