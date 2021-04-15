WHO Finds No Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccines Causing Fertility Problems

The World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Thursday that there was currently no evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines adversely affected the fertility of both women and men

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Thursday that there was currently no evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines adversely affected the fertility of both women and men.

"In terms of the COVID-19 vaccines' effect on the fertility of either women or men, the current evidence doesn't suggest any such. The use of the COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials did not show any adverse events on the fertility of either women or men," Siddhartha Datta, WHO Europe's program manager for vaccine-preventable disease and immunization, told reporters.

Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said during the same press briefing that the impact of the coronavirus itself on fertility was thoroughly studied by researchers.

"There are many things that we are continuing to learn about the disease itself, both in terms of the acute phase of the disease and, of course, in terms of the longer-term consequences on peoples' health. So, we're reviewing all of this data and all of this research," Smallwood noted.

In December, Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said that there was no evidence linking the vaccine to infertility. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention similarly assured in March that the COVID-19 vaccines did not cause fertility problems.