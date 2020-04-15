UrduPoint.com
WHO Focused On Saving Lives, Says Chief After US Funding Freeze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:53 PM

WHO focused on saving lives, says chief after US funding freeze

The World Health Organization is purely focused on saving lives and halting the coronavirus pandemic, its chief said Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced he was freezing funding for the WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization is purely focused on saving lives and halting the coronavirus pandemic, its chief said Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced he was freezing funding for the WHO.

"There is no time to waste. WHO's singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter following Trump's decision.

