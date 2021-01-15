WHO Following Probe Into 23 Deaths in Norway After Pfizer Vaccine Injection - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of 23 deaths in Norway of people who got vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTeach vaccine against the coronavirus and will follow the investigation closely, the organization's representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"WHO is aware of reports of 23 deaths following COVID-19 vaccination in Norway.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency reported on 14 January its preliminary assessment of 13 of the deaths, all of whom were older adults in frail health. The Agency assessed that the deaths could be linked to the normally mild side effects of the vaccine," the representative said.

"We are in contact with the Norwegian health authorities, and will closely follow the investigation into the cause and circumstances of all 23 deaths," the spokesperson added.