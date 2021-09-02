WHO, Germany Inaugurate International Epidemic Intelligence Hub in Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday inaugurated the WHO's hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence in Berlin.

In May, the WHO announced a partnership with Germany to establish a platform that would equip countries with data and information to stay ahead of emerging risks and save lives.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining crisis of our time. It has taught the world many painful lessons. One of the most clear [lessons] is the need for new, powerful systems and tools for global surveillance to collect, analyze and disseminate data on outbreaks with the potential to become epidemics and pandemics," Tedros said at the inauguration ceremony.

Merkel described the new hub as a reflection of Germany's gratitude toward the work done by WHO and stressed the need to be better prepared for future health crises.

"The pandemic has shown how strongly we need the WHO. This is a global health institution. That is why [its] funding should have a solid and strong foundation. Thanks to the WHO was we can learn about public health hazards earlier," Merkel said.

The chancellor also pointed out that the German capital was a great place to host the hub, as it already has renowned medical institutions such as the Robert Koch Institute and the Charite hospital.

The new hub is expected to bring together partners from across the world to collaborate and create the tools and data needed for all countries to prepare for pandemic and epidemic risks. It will be led by Chikwe Ihekweazu, who was previously in charge of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.