MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Friday that the WHO gave China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine emergency use listing.

"This afternoon, WHO gave Emergency Use Listing to Sinopharm Beijing's #COVID19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," the WHO chief said at a press conference.

The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure allows to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.