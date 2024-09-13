WHO Gives Mpox Vaccine 'pre-qualification' Approval
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the use of an mpox vaccine for the first time, which it says should facilitate “timely and increased access” for millions at risk in Africa where the latest outbreak has infected more than 20,000 so far this year.
The MVA-BN vaccine from the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic was prequalified by the WHO, a Geneva-based UN agency, on Friday and has already been approved in Europe and the United States, for use by adults.
WHO's approval will accelerate access for millions, to reduce transmission and help contain the outbreak.
WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the prequalification of the vaccine was an important step in the fight against the mpox virus in Africa and for the future.
“We now need urgent scale up in procurement, donations and rollout to ensure equitable access to vaccines where they are needed most, alongside other public health tools, to prevent infections, stop transmission and save lives,” Tedros said.
The MVA-BN vaccine can be given in two doses to people 18 years and older, four weeks apart, which has an estimated 82 per cent effectiveness.
For infants, young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised people, the vaccine may be used in situations where the benefits of the vaccine are greater than potential risks, WHO said.
In instances where the vaccine supply is limited, the health organization recommends distribution in single doses, which is 76 per cent effective.
WHO said prequalification of the vaccine would help accelerate procurement by governments and international agencies such as vaccine alliance Gavi and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
It can also help fast-track regulatory approval by countries worldwide.
Recent Stories
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
More Stories From World
-
Boeing workers strike after rejecting contract11 minutes ago
-
Tanzania police ban opposition protest11 minutes ago
-
Spain tries to calm spiralling row with Venezuela11 minutes ago
-
Germany joins pushback to EU anti-deforestation law11 minutes ago
-
Comoros president wounded in knife attack: sources close to presidency11 minutes ago
-
Sinaloa cartel co-founder 'El Mayo' pleads not guilty in NY court12 minutes ago
-
Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case: US media22 minutes ago
-
Guardiola 'happy' Man City hearing finally set to start3 hours ago
-
London exhibition honours 'human stories' of migrants3 hours ago
-
Guardiola 'happy' Man City hearing finally set to start3 hours ago
-
Zelensky announces 49 Ukrainian POWs returned to Kyiv3 hours ago
-
Zelensky says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine4 hours ago