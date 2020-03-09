UrduPoint.com
WHO Glad Italy Uses Aggressive Measures To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

WHO Glad Italy Uses Aggressive Measures to Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

The World Health Organization is encouraged that Italy is employing aggressive measures against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The World Health Organization is encouraged that Italy is employing aggressive measures against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We encouraged that Italy is taking aggressive measures to contain its epidemic, and we hope that those measures prove effective in the coming days," Tedros said at a press conference.

