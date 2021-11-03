UrduPoint.com

WHO Grants Emergency Approval For India's Bharat Biotech Covid Vaccine

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:32 PM

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had issued an emergency use listing for Covaxin, a vaccine against Covid-19 produced by India's Bharat Biotech

Found to have 78 percent efficacy after two doses spread over four weeks, the vaccine "is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements," the UN body said in a statement.

