Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had issued an emergency use listing for Covaxin, a vaccine against Covid-19 produced by India's Bharat Biotech.

Found to have 78 percent efficacy after two doses spread over four weeks, the vaccine "is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements," the UN body said in a statement.