MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The World Health Organization is grateful to US government officials for contributing to the UN agency's work since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the WHO's health emergencies program executive said Monday.

"We are hugely grateful for the contribution and the major contribution that embedded [US] government officials have played since the very beginning of this outbreak," Mike Ryan told reporters during the daily briefing.

He estimated that 15 US government officials had been embedded in WHO programs, including on COVID-19, as of January 1.

They have been involved in epidemic intelligence, verification, risk assessment and management, and innovation.

"There are US government employees across all of our virtual networks and hundreds of individuals from US institutions," Ryan added.

He denied, however, being aware of any communications between the White House and US officials within the WHO, who, the Washington Post has claimed, had in January and February informed the US administration about the epidemic in China.