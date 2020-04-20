UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Grateful To US Officials For Contributing To Agency's Fight Against Outbreak - Ryan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

WHO Grateful to US Officials for Contributing to Agency's Fight Against Outbreak - Ryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The World Health Organization is grateful to US government officials for contributing to the UN agency's work since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the WHO's health emergencies program executive said Monday.

"We are hugely grateful for the contribution and the major contribution that embedded [US] government officials have played since the very beginning of this outbreak," Mike Ryan told reporters during the daily briefing.

He estimated that 15 US government officials had been embedded in WHO programs, including on COVID-19, as of January 1.

They have been involved in epidemic intelligence, verification, risk assessment and management, and innovation.

"There are US government employees across all of our virtual networks and hundreds of individuals from US institutions," Ryan added.

He denied, however, being aware of any communications between the White House and US officials within the WHO, who, the Washington Post has claimed, had in January and February informed the US administration about the epidemic in China.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Washington White House January February Post All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

25 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

40 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.