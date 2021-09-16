UrduPoint.com

WHO Halts Sputnik V Review Over Production Site Issues - Official

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The World Health Organization has suspended the emergency use authorization (EUA) process for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization, a WHO division, said on Wednesday.

"This process for the EUA was suspended because while inspecting one of plants where the vaccine is manufactured they (inspectors) have found that this plant is not in agreement with good manufacturing practices," Jarbas Barbosa told a news conference.

The review will be resumed after the facility makes the required changes and a new inspection is requested, Barbosa said.

Russia's trade ministry told Sputnik that WHO inspectors had criticized the site for its environmental impact, including the lack of emissions monitoring. The vaccine has been approved for use in 70 countries with a combined population of 4 billion.

