WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir For COVID-19 Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday that it was discontinuing the trials of hydroxychloroquine and combination lopinavir/ritonavir treatment as part of its tests to find efficient remedies against COVID-19.

"WHO today accepted the recommendation from the Solidarity Trial's International Steering Committee to discontinue the trial's hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir arms.

The Solidarity Trial was established by WHO to find an effective COVID-19 treatment for hospitalized patients," the organization said in a statement.

Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir were tested in the first Solidarity Trial, which WHO has been conducting since March. The trials involved more than 4,500 patients.

After four months of clinical trials, WHO experts said that remdesivir was the most effective of all tested drugs.

More Stories From World

