WHO Has Funding Gap of 1.3Bln for COVID-19 Response in 2020 - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is lacking $1.3 billion for its coronavirus response in 2020, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"The updated plan estimates that WHO requires $1.

7 billion Dollars to respond to COVID-19 across the three levels of the organization between now and the end of 2020. This estimate includes the funds that WHO has already received to date, leaving WHO's COVID-19 response with a funding gap of $1.3 billion for 2020," Tedros told a briefing.