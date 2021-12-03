The World Health Organization does not yet have data on the difference between the clinical symptoms of Omicron and other strains of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The World Health Organization does not yet have data on the difference between the clinical symptoms of Omicron and other strains of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit, said on Friday.

"For us to determine if its Omicron right now it's through sequencing, until we know more on the disease profile in terms on what people are presenting with. We don't have any indication that is different than other strains of SARS COVID 2 that are circulating," she said, answering whether it was true that WHO cannot yet point to a difference in the clinical symptoms of Omicron from other strains of COVID-19.

"Just based on clinical features you can't tell which virus people are infected with, weather is COVID-19 virus or influenza or other respiratory virus," she added.

The WHO also warned of a possible increase in detected infections, including the Omicron strain, in the next two weeks.