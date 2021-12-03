UrduPoint.com

WHO Has No Data Yet On Difference Of Omicron's Symptoms From Other Strains - Expert

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:00 PM

WHO Has No Data Yet on Difference of Omicron's Symptoms From Other Strains - Expert

The World Health Organization does not yet have data on the difference between the clinical symptoms of Omicron and other strains of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The World Health Organization does not yet have data on the difference between the clinical symptoms of Omicron and other strains of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit, said on Friday.

"For us to determine if its Omicron right now it's through sequencing, until we know more on the disease profile in terms on what people are presenting with. We don't have any indication that is different than other strains of SARS COVID 2 that are circulating," she said, answering whether it was true that WHO cannot yet point to a difference in the clinical symptoms of Omicron from other strains of COVID-19.

"Just based on clinical features you can't tell which virus people are infected with, weather is COVID-19 virus or influenza or other respiratory virus," she added.

The WHO also warned of a possible increase in detected infections, including the Omicron strain, in the next two weeks.

Related Topics

Weather World Van Lead Influenza From

Recent Stories

In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's ..

In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's image

4 minutes ago
 Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

4 minutes ago
 Kohli's lbw dismissal sparks umpiring debate

Kohli's lbw dismissal sparks umpiring debate

4 minutes ago
 POA Secretary, PCB women cricket official hold mee ..

POA Secretary, PCB women cricket official hold meeting

4 minutes ago
 Senegal streets empty as transport workers extend ..

Senegal streets empty as transport workers extend strike

12 minutes ago
 UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.