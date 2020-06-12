WHO Has No Evidence COVID-19 Transmits From Mother to Child During Breastfeeding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has not so far established that breastfeeding can transmit the coronavirus from mother to child, Anshu Banerjee, WHO's director for maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, said on Friday.

"So far, we have not been able to detect live virus in breast milk. Several cases have been identified where there have been RNA fragments of the virus in breast milk but we have not identified live virus in the breast milk so the risk of transmission from mother to child, therefore, so far has not been established," Banerjee said at a WHO virtual press conference.

It is WHO's strong belief that breast milk is the best source nutrition for infants, including those who mothers have confirmed or suspected COVID-19. It is recommended, however, for such mothers to take reasonable precautions when feeding the child, specifically by making sure they have a face mask on covering nose and mouth.