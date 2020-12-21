UrduPoint.com
Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) There is no evidence that the new strain of coronavirus, recently discovered in the United Kingdom, has any influence on mortality, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to the Russian Federation Melita Vujnovic said on Monday.

The UK government has recently admitted that the new mutated strain of the coronavirus transmits faster.

According to preliminary estimates, it could be 70 percent more transmissible. Risks associated with the discovery of the new strain have prompted many nations in the European Union and beyond to suspend travel with the UK. The new strain has also been detected in Australia and the Netherlands.

"There is no evidence, we do not have enough data to say that it has any influence on pathogenicity, number of severe cases and mortality. We do not have such data, we do not see it now," Vujnovic said on Russia-24 broadcaster.

