WHO Has Over 100 COVID-19 Candidate Vaccines - Chief Scientist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

WHO Has Over 100 COVID-19 Candidate Vaccines - Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) has more than 100 COVID-19 candidate vaccines, with seven in human testing already, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the WHO said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has more than 100 COVID-19 candidate vaccines, with seven in human testing already, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the WHO said Monday.

"There are over a hundred candidates currently, which are at some stages of pre-clinical development, seven candidates have gone into human testing," the WHO scientist told a briefing.

The organization hopes that at least few will be effective against the COVID, Soumya Swaminathan said.

"And it's in the interest of all countries to collaborate today because we don't know which vaccine is going to be successful and we have to ensure that people everywhere in all countries have access to the vaccine," the scientist added.

More than 2.9 million cases of the infection have been recorded globally so far. As a result of the outbreak, air travel has been severely disrupted with various quarantine measures or restrictions introduced in many countries.

