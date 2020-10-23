WHO Has Progress in Teaming Up With China to Study COVID-19 Origin - Ryan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has good progress with Chinese authorities on formation of an international team to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and expects a virtual meeting later this month, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday

"We're making great progress with our counterparts in China. We expect to have a meeting of the two teams, a virtual meeting of the two teams together before the end of the month," Ryan told a virtual briefing.