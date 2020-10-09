WHO Head Calls on Parties to Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict to Cease Fire Amid Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called on all sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to agree on a ceasefire in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called on all sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to agree on a ceasefire in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"First of all, we would like to call [on] all parties in the conflict for a ceasefire. This is a pandemic, which is affecting the whole world. So, I hope they would agree to a ceasefire. And second, any differences could be resolved amicably. And we hope this conflict also will be resolved amicably, without loss of life from any of the parties," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.