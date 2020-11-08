UrduPoint.com
WHO Head Congratulates Biden On Election Victory, Calls For Joint Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election and noted the importance of joint fight against COVID-19.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! My @WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams. Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together!" Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported, citing informed sources that Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders after his inauguration, including the one on the reversal of the US withdrawal from WHO.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

A number of world leaders have already congratulated Biden on the election victory.

More Stories From World

