WHO Head Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic With Ministers From Eastern Mediterranean Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that he had met with health ministers of the Eastern Mediterranean countries for a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was pleased to join Health Ministers from countries across Easter Mediterranean @WHOEMRO today & brief them.

I am encouraged by their efforts to ramp up supplies of personal protective equipment for #healthworkers and scale up the capacity to test, trace, isolate & quarantine," Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

He urged them to maintain a comprehensive approach against COVID-19, involving their entire governments, as well as implement established public health measures.

According to the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization, there are 139,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 22 countries of the region, with the death toll standing at 6,334.